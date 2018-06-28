Oklahoma doctor, co-conspirators charged in drug scheme

OWASSO, Okla. – An Oklahoma doctor has been indicted following a conspiracy to get prescription medication.

Officials say 42-year-old Dr. Jeremy Thomas and five co-conspirators were charged with drug conspiracies and multiple counts of distribution of hydrocodone.

Authorities allege that Dr. Thomas would provide fraudulent prescriptions to 47-year-old Jeffrey Lee Koger, 36-year-old Joseph Marcus Jones, 49-year-old Toni Dawn Martin, 49-year-old Shawn Martin and 45-year-old Chad Choat.

Investigators say the co-conspirators would fill prescriptions at area pharmacies, and then deliver some or all of the hydrocodone tablets to Thomas.

In all, officials estimate the group obtained more than 13,000 doses of hydrocodone.

“The opioid crisis transcends all walks of life. In the Northern District of Oklahoma, anyone who diverts controlled substances will be aggressively prosecuted. Unlike a street drug trafficker, this case involves a physician, operating under the authority of a medical license, and others who distributed drugs in plain view, nevertheless, these defendants are drug traffickers. A professional medical license will not protect violators from federal prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Each count of drug conspiracy and distribution is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.