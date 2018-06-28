× Oklahoma teen to compete in nation’s top junior chess tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Midwest City teen is off to Missouri in two weeks to compete in the nation’s top junior chess tournament!

15-year-old Advait Patel will compete in the U.S. Junior Championship in St. Louis for a grand total prize of $20,600.

The tournament is the country’s most elite, invitation-only junior chess competition.

Patel learned how to play chess when he was just seven years old. He played his first tournament at eight years old and continued to compete frequently thereafter.

“I used to be really nervous when I started playing, but now I’m learning to handle the stress,” he told News 4 in 2017.

Last year, he won the Oklahoma’s State Chess Championship for the fourth time.

“It’s the first time in Oklahoma chess history that anyone from Oklahoma has ever won an event of this stature,” said Joe Veal, President of the Oklahoma Chess Association.

Patel will be a high school senior next semester.