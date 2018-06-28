OSBI: Two people arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old man

WOODWARD, Okla. – A man and woman have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Woodward Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of 2nd St. in Woodward.

The Woodward Chief of Police then called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance regarding a possible homicide.

Officials say 22-year-old Justin Lout was shot and killed inside the home. Investigators say Lout didn’t live at the residence, but he is from the Woodward area.

On Thursday, officials arrested 35-year-old Royce E. Denton and 19-year-old Jessica Maupin for Lout’s murder.

Denton and Maupin were booked into jail for murder in the first degree, however, Denton also faces application to revoke a suspended sentence and eluding police.