Police asking for the public’s help following shooting of Oklahoma City couple

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping that the public can help find the person responsible for shooting two people in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 19, officers were called to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Creekwood Terrace in Oklahoma City. While they were on their way to the scene, dispatchers learned that a shooting had occurred.

When officers arrived, they realized that two people inside a parked car had been shot. The woman had been shot in the face, and the man had been shot in the ribcage.

Billy Law told News 4 that he and his girlfriend had just returned home from celebrating his birthday when they were suddenly shot.

“Next thing you know, a car pulls up and started shooting at us in the car,” Law said.

Law says that he has no idea who would try to hurt him or his girlfriend, and now Oklahoma City police are asking for help.

Oklahoma City officials say there is no definitive suspect description at this time, but are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers (405) 235-7300.