Police looking for two women who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 in vacuums at metro Walmart 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for two women who stole five vacuums, totaling nearly $2000, at a south Oklahoma City Walmart.

Back in March, police were called the store just after 6:30 p.m. after an employee told officials that two women stole a total of five vacuums, worth approximately $1,775.

According to a police report, the employee told police she heard the fire alarm go off on one of the side doors to the store.

That’s where she saw the two suspects run out of the fire exit door with all five vacuums, get into a car and leave.

She said the suspects put the vacuums into a shopping cart and pushed it out of the door.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the two women.