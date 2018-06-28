Police searching for alleged hit-and-run suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY -Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly left the scene of an accident in southwest Oklahoma City.

On June 13, officers were called to a hit-and-run accident near S. May Ave. and S.W. Grand Blvd.

According to the police report, a witness was able to snap a photo of the other driver before he fled the scene of the accident.

As officers were investigating the crash, a woman arrived at the scene and told authorities that she owned the other vehicle.

She told authorities that she picked up a man from a bus stop and took him to a 7-Eleven near S.W. 29th St. and S. May Ave. The report states that she left the keys in the car while she went inside the store. At that point, she says the man got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Now, police are hoping that the public can help identify the man in a photo taken by a witness.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.