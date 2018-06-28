× Reward offered after dog shot 3 times, dumped along Oklahoma road

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a person responsible for shooting a dog several times, and dumping her along a road in Okmulgee.

The Okmulgee County Humane Society says a 6-month-old female dog was shot three times, stuffed into a small crate and dumped along Gun Club Rd. in Okmulgee.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say the dog “had been left out in the sun with no food or water. Upon closer inspection it was discovered that [the] dog had been shot multiple times and that it had been left for dead.”

At this point, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting the dog.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 756-4311.

The dog, who has been named Dusty, is now being treated for her injuries at a nearby veterinarian. Fortunately, she is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise funds for her recovery. The Okmulgee County Humane Society is also asking anyone interested in fostering or adopting the dog to contact them at (918) 759-2000.