WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old woman with dementia.

Officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 72-year-old Ofelia Gray.

Investigators say Gray was last seen around 12 p.m. on June 25 in the 26000 block of E. 731 Rd. in Wagoner County.

Officials say Gray has dementia and may be driving a gray 1996 vehicle with Oklahoma license plate “BIV 598.”

If you see Gray, call 911.