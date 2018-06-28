Silver Alert issued for missing 51-year-old woman

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 51-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Debbie Roberson, who is described as a white female, around 5’6″, weighing approximately 150 pounds, last seen wearing possibly jeans and a medical scrub shirt. She has sandy blonde hair and darker teeth from tobacco use.

Her last known location is on Highway 70 on the Choctaw and Bryan County line on Thursday around 9 a.m.

Police say Roberson left the house on foot and was possibly going to her deceased mother’s home in Coleman, Oklahoma.

If you have any information, call police.