“The people of Oklahoma have spoken,” Metro business owner gearing up to sell marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY - When State Question 788 was passed Tuesday night, some Oklahomans started seeing dollar signs.

One business owner is already making plans to open a dispensary to sell pot.

"The people of Oklahoma have spoken, and I believe they have opened a door for Oklahoma that is going to resolve a lot of challenges that we face in this state," said Jimmy Shannon, owner of Ambray Health, a CBD oil store.

Shannon plans to turn it into a medical marijuana dispensary now with the passage of 788. He says it's about time Oklahomans keep the money they spend on pot in the Sooner state.

"This is a commodity that changes hands tens of thousands of times, I assume, everyday in Oklahoma, and that money goes back to where those products originally come from and leaves this state," said Shannon.

To keep the dollars in state, Oklahomans will be allowed to open dispensaries to sell to licensed users, but there will be specific rules.

Applications will be available July 27

There will be a $2,500 dollar fee to apply

Applicants must be at least 25 years old

Must be an Oklahoma resident

Cannot have a violent felony on their record in the last 5 years

Applications are expected to be approved starting in late August. But, don't expect to see pot on store shelves immediately. The marijuana sold in Oklahoma will have to be grown in Oklahoma so it will take a bit to "make product."