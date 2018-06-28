Witnesses: Plane “climbed, turned, and then impacted” tower in Enid

ENID, Okla. – A recent report by the NTSB is causing many to question what happened before an aircraft crashed into a tower in Enid.

Around 7:10 a.m. on June 19, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol learned a crop dusting plane had crashed near Hwy 45 and Garland Rd., about a mile north of Enid.

Officials said the plane, which was owned by Deterding Aerial Spraying, crashed into the ground after it hit a guideline wire.

OHP confirmed to KFOR that the pilot of the plane was the only occupant and he died in the crash. The pilot has since been identified as 52-year-old Rodney Sherry from Olton, Texas.

The report by the National Transportation Safety Board states that the plane was destroyed "when it collided with a communications tower while maneuvering during aerial application operations near Enid, Oklahoma."

However, investigators do not know why the aircraft hit the tower.

According to the report by the NTSB, the pilot was applying fertilizer to a field, which is something he did the previous day.

Officials say he appeared to be in good spirits, and everything looked as though it was normal.

Witnesses reported that after about eight to 10 runs over the field, "the airplane climbed, turned, and then impacted the tower."

The report also states that although the plane was destroyed, it appeared as though the propellers had power to them at the time of impact.

This is the second fatal crop duster crash within the past month.

On May 30, Andy Deterding was killed after a crop duster he was flying crashed into a guy line.