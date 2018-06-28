Woman, man arrested on prostitution, assault charges 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and woman were arrested on prostitution and assault charges after an encounter with a vice officer.

Police say on June 26 a vice officer made contact with a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Tenila Hodges, who “agreed to provide a specific sexual contact in exchange for $100.”

Hodges was taken into custody and arrested on a charge of offering to engage – prostitution.

While she was being placed under arrest, police say 32-year-old Franklin Sinclair approached the officer on foot “brandishing a knife in an aggressive manner.”

Sinclair was also taken into custody and arrested on charges of aiding in prostitution and assault with a dangerous weapon.