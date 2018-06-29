4 the weekend: Liberty Fest, Twilight Concert Series

Head out to the Lazy E Arena for the Vintage CountrE Market! The 70,000 square-foot space will have vendors featuring farm-style shabby chic and antiques.

It’s a fun two days of food, music and junkin! It’s also Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5.

This Sunday is “A Taste of Edmond” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Festival Market Place.

It’s all part of Liberty Fest events leading up to the 4th of July next Wednesday.

You can sample many different dishes from Edmond’s top restaurants.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The Twilight Concert Series continues this Sunday at Myriad Botanical Gardens.

This is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With the July 4th holiday, it’s appropriate that the 145th Army Band will be performing jazz and swing, so bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy this free concert!

