Burglar who allegedly sexually assaulted elderly woman in NW Oklahoma City arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s home and then sexually assaulted her has been arrested.

Friday night, 57-year-old Edward Lee Carter was taken into custody, police say.

Police said it happened last week in northwest Oklahoma City and then released a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators said the woman woke up when she heard the man and he then sexually assaulted her.

Carter was arrested on several charges including rape in the first degree by instrumentation, kidnapping, and burglary in the first degree.