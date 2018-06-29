Canadian County assisted living facility closes after cease and desist order issued by state health department

EL RENO, Okla. – A Canadian County assisted living facility is closed.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a cease and desist order on Shepherd Manor in El Reno.

The order relates to violations of the Residential Care Act of the Oklahoma Public Health Code.

The facility had to relocate all 24 of its elderly and infirmed residents to other homes.

From May to June of this year, the health department received five complaints on Shepherd Manor, including insufficient residential care, facility cleaning, delivery of medication and food.

The facility has no management and only has a staff of three: a CMA, housekeeper and a laundry person. A fourth person comes at night to serve as a resident monitor and security guard.

All residents were relocated by Friday afternoon.