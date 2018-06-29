Caught on camera: Puppies abandoned in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is a problem that has been happening in a metro neighborhood for years.

“It just breaks my heart, why they could be so cruel to these animals in the heat,” Tinna Smith said.

Smith has a big heart for animals. At home, she has three dogs and a cat, but none of them were purchased or adopted from a shelter. Instead, they were all found abandoned near her home.

When she checked her home surveillance video recently, she saw a man dumping a dog and her four puppies next door. Smith says she wasn’t surprised but knew it was time to act.

“They don’t even have their eyes open. Not even weaned, a week to two-weeks-old max,” she said.

Smith says she found the dog and the puppies covered in fleas and ticks in the heat with only a little food and no water. They were sitting in the same spot they were left, which is the same as so many other dogs in her neighborhood.

“They think their parents are coming back to get them,” Smith said. “It’s just terrible.”

Smith says a friend is fostering the mom and pups until they are ready for adoption. Until then, she has a message for other pet owners.

“You’re responsible for what you have. If you have a pet, spay it, neuter it so it’s not having pups. Just take responsibility. Don’t just dump them on everyone else,” she said.

The mother dog was identified through the NextDoor app.