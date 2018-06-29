× Crews preparing for I-44 construction project set to begin next month

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers may need to find an alternate route in the coming days as crews begin construction work on a busy interstate.

Beginning July 9, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin repairs on I-44 between May and N.W. 23rd St.

Authorities say the construction project includes the large bridge over Lake Hefner Parkway and N.W. 39th St.

Drivers can expect lane closures.

ODOT says the project is expected to last for five months.

