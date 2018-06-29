OU President David Boren has last official day in office

NORMAN, Okla. – David Boren, President of the University of Oklahoma, had his last official day in office Friday.

In September 2017, Boren announced that he planned to retire on June 30, 2018.

“I always understood that there would come a time when I would pass the baton on to a new president,” Boren said. “I hope the next person loves the university as much as I do. I deeply love it.”

Friday was Boren's last official day in office.

Today is @DavidBorenOK’s last official day in office. Thank you for leading our wonderful institution for so many years. pic.twitter.com/me9PkmjgdB — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) June 29, 2018

More than $2 billion in private money has been given to OU during his tenure, resulting in many new buildings, including the National Weather Center, Price College of Business, and facilities at OU Health Sciences Center.

Boren was honored with his own statue ahead of his retirement.

In March, OU officials announced that James L. Gallogly would be the next president of OU.

“I’m here because I love the University of Oklahoma,” said Gallogly. “It’s a privilege to be part of the University, and I will work tirelessly with our outstanding students, faculty and administration as we achieve new standards of academic excellence.”

Gallogly, a former oil executive and OU graduate of the College of Law, will be the 14th president of the university.