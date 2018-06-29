× Deputies searching for missing Oklahoma man after finding wrecked car

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man who was supposed to meet his family in North Carolina, but never arrived.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 56-year-old Addison Waddell.

Authorities say Waddell has not been seen or heard from since June 24, 2018. He was supposed to be en route to North Carolina to visit family but never arrived.

However, investigators say his vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in south Okmulgee County.

Waddell is described as a white man, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 165 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Waddell, contact the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 756-4311.