EMSA: 15 people suffered heat illnesses in the past two days

OKLAHOMA CITY – The summer heat is in full swing, and paramedics are warning residents to take precautions after a ‘Heat Alert’ was issued earlier this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, EMSA officials issued a ‘Heat Alert’ for the Oklahoma City metro after dispatchers received five heat-related emergency calls.

Since then, paramedics say that 15 people have suffered heat illnesses.

The alert will remain in place until the temperatures drop dramatically.

Officials warn Oklahomans to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion, which can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures.

Warning signs include the following:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting.

If you plan to be outside, experts say you should:

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals, which add heat to your body.

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision.

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing. Also, shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.

Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches.

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car.

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.