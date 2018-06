ENID, Okla. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a package off the front porch of a home in Enid.

On June 25, police responded to a reported theft near N 2nd St. and E Hemlock Ave.

Police say a white male in a black minivan approached a residence and took one of two packages from the front door area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.