Former bank teller arrested after allegedly stealing from customers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former bank teller was arrested after allegedly pocketing hundreds of dollars from customers accounts.

It happened last week at the First Fidelity Bank located on S.W. 29th, near Shartel.

“There had been two customers that had come in with cash deposits. They were pretty large cash deposits,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

In both of those cases, the bank customers were dealing with 20-year-old Brendon Mcbane.

According to the police report, one of the customers handed Mcbane $4,836 cash to be deposited and Mcbane told the customer after he counted the money, the total was $4,786.

The exact same thing happened a few days later.

Mcbane was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on embezzlement charges.