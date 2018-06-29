× Former Crossroads Mall carousel to get new life at Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY – An item that may bring back fond childhood memories for some Oklahomans will find new life at an Oklahoma City attraction.

For decades, children in Oklahoma City were entertained with a carousel inside the former Crossroads Mall.

When the mall closed its doors, the carousel came to a stop. However, city leaders say it will soon have a new home at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Last week, the gardens announced that it will place the carousel in the Pavilion, next to the Children’s Garden and Thunder Fountain.

Officials say it will still have everything that you remember from its time at the mall besides the blue and white canopy top.

Organizers say the carousel will be reassembled with its lighting and mirrors, 30 seats that include an array of animals and a bench for riders with disabilities.

The carousel will likely cost $2 per rider with proceeds going toward programming at the Myriad Gardens.