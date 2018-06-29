Former drug task force investigator hoping to start cannabis farm

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – After voters approved a measure that would legalize medical marijuana, an Oklahoma man says he is already making plans to begin a cannabis farm for medicinal purposes.

It’s something many might not expect from James Pearson.

Pearson, a veteran, served as a drug task force investigator in the U.S. Army.

However, he says that his time in the Army may be what sparked his desire to grow cannabis.

“To be 100 percent honest, I saw opioid abuse in the military,” Pearson said.

“And I think if cannabis was a better option for them, we wouldn’t have the opioid epidemic we have now,” he added to KXII.

Pearson says he is already making plans to grow cannabis in an indoor facility near his property. At this point, he says he just has to wait for the legislature to come up with rules for the new law, and submit an application.

He expects it will be late September before he’s even able to start his farm.