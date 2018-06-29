Game wardens searching for person who killed doe, fawn

BUTLER, Okla. – Game wardens in Custer County are searching for poachers accused of killing a doe and a fawn.

Last week, game wardens announced that they were searching for information related to a poaching case.

Investigators say a doe and a yearling fawn were shot approximately five miles north of Butler, near the intersection of N. 2150 and E. 0910 on Wednesday, June 20.

Authorities suspect the shooting occurred between 11 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing five gunshots before two other shots were fired about five minutes later.

If you have any other information, call Oklahoma Game Warden Clint Carpenter at (580) 695-3642.