OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was found dead inside of his apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the man’s body was discovered by management at the apartment complex near SW 74th and W I-240 Service Road Friday morning just before 10:45 a.m.

His body had trauma “consistent with signs of homicide.”

No arrests have been made.

Any one with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.