“I’m not gonna stop,” Oklahoma mother searching for son’s killer

TULSA, Okla. – One year after a Tulsa teenager was murdered, family members are continuing to search for his killer.

In June of 2017, the body of 16-year-old Darrin Wilson was found face down on a trail in east Tulsa.

Authorities released images of Wilson’s clothing to help identify him, and that is when his family realized he had been killed.

Wilson’s mother says Darrin told her that he was just going to play basketball, but he didn’t come home.

One year later, his family is still asking for answers.

“I am a mother whose lost her child, and I’m not gonna stop until I figure out who did this,” Missy Wilson, Darrin’s mother, told FOX 23.

Wilson believes that Darrin may have become mixed up with the wrong crowd shortly before he died. However, she says she can’t fathom what caused her son to be killed.