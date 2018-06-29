× Lucas N’Guessan Leaves OSU Program

Oklahoma State center Lucas N’Guessan has asked for his release from the Cowboys.

OSU made the announcement in a news release Friday.

“Lucas has informed me of his desire to continue his college career outside of our program,” said head coach Mike Boynton. “We are thankful to him for his commitment to Cowboy Basketball for the past two seasons. We support his decision and wish him great success as he moves forward.”

N’Guessan averaged 1.4 points in 26 games for the Cowboys last season, starting seven of them.