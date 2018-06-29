Man pleads guilty after bullet strikes Oklahoma boy’s crib

MOORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to firearm possession after a bullet he fired in his backyard ended up in a nearby home.

On May 5, officers with the Moore Police Department received a report of shots being fired in a residential neighborhood, and were able to pinpoint the shots to a nearby home.

Police went to 46-year-old Jeremy Shawn Parke’s home and found a Ruger, Model AR 556 rifle, a shotgun and several spent shell casings on Parke’s back patio.

Court documents allege that there were apparent bullet holes in his backyard fence.

The next day, police learned that a woman who lives nearby found a bullet near her son’s crib.

Andrea Johnson told News 4 that she noticed some wood chips from her son's crib on the ground, and was shocked when she took a closer look.

“When I pulled his crib back is when I saw something on the ground, bent down, picked it up and realized it was a bullet and that’s when I just absolutely lost it," said Johnson.

Police say the bullet traveled through an outside wall, the high ceiling area in the living room, a second interior wall, and was finally stopped by the crib bar.

“Words can't explain the feelings that went through me and are still going through me," Johnson said.

Authorities say Parke never should have had a gun since he was the subject of a protective order.

On Thursday, Parke pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He will be sentenced in approximately 90 days.