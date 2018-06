× Moore police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

MOORE, Okla. – Police are investigating after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Moore Friday afternoon.

Officials were near SW 19th and Fritts near Target.

Moore police tell News 4 a pedestrian was in the cross walk when a dump truck turning eastbound hit the man.  Police say the man is in his 50s.

Roadways in the area were closed. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Click here to view KFOR’s Traffic Map.