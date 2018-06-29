× Mosquitoes in Tulsa County test positive for West Nile Virus

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Tulsa Health Department officials say mosquitoes in Tulsa County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This week, a trap location in Tulsa County confirmed that the sample of mosquitoes have the virus.

“Our mosquito surveillance program is attentive when testing for West Nile virus,” said Bernard Dindy, Tulsa Health Department environmental health services program manager. “We are proactive when it comes to controlling the mosquito population by killing the eggs before they become adults. We regularly test 25-30 unique locations weekly, and once a positive sample is identified we are readily available to begin an aggressive mosquito control methods in the area which includes informing the public so they can protect themselves.”

Right now, there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile in Tulsa County this year.

To prevent mosquitoes near your home:

Dump standing water from bird baths, tires, flower pots, and toys

Keep swimming pools clean and free of stagnant water

Refresh your pet’s water bowl daily

Dress in long sleeves and pants when working outside

Use a repellent containing DEET

Clean clogged gutters

Make sure window screens are in good repair

The months of July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to the virus in Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, a mosquito collected in Oklahoma County also tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss and numbness. People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.