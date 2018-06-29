Officials looking for man who walked away from corrections center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a man who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City on June 21.

Nolin D. Wright is described as a white male, about 5’9″, weighing approximately 169 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he has several tattoos including “Patricia” on his neck, a cross and dreamcatcher on his right arm, and “RIP 012217,” fallen hero men, crown, His Queen, and a cross on his left arm.

He was serving time for Oklahoma County convictions of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.