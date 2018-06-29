Oklahoma animal rescue closing its doors; seeking homes for 100 abandoned animals

ARCADIA, Okla. – An animal rescue organization is hoping to find homes for 100 animals before the organization is forced to close its doors.

After the owner of Real Rescue, Inc. passed away, it was announced that the animal rescue would be closing its doors and the land around the rescue would be sold.

At this point, the rescue has 100 animals that must find a new home before the organization closes. The animals range from dogs and cats to potbelly pigs.

Adoption fees have been waived.

Click here to see a list of animals up for adoption.

To contact the rescue about available animals, call them at (405) 830-6396.