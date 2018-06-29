Oklahoma doctors charged with illegal drug distribution after 5 patient deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Oklahoma doctors are facing charges related to the over-prescription of drugs, resulting in the death of five patients.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troester, Dr. Melvin Robison hired Dr. Moheb Hallaba in September 2015 to write prescriptions at his clinic in Sayre.

Officials say that clinic saw between 90 to 100 patients each day.

“From September of 2015 to April 2017, both doctors are alleged to have signed hundreds of prescriptions per week without reviewing patient files or even seen the patients,” Troester said. “Prescriptions that included large amounts of opioids such as oxycodone, OxyContin, hydrocodone, morphine, and fentanyl — those prescriptions written concurrently were prescriptions for benzodiazepines such as Xanax and Valium.”

Robison and Hallaba both face multiple counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance “outside the usual course of professional medical practice and without legitimate medical purpose.”

According to the indictment, five patients died from a variation of drug toxicities, which included the use of oxycodone and fentanyl on the following dates:

November 9, 2015

May 19, 2016

September 28, 2016

February 10, 2017

April 3, 2017.

“If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years for each count alleging illegal distribution of controlled substances,” said Troester. “Not less than 20 years and up to life on each of the five counts of distribution alleged to have resulted in the deaths.”

Robison is being represented by Sandy Coats, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma. In a statement sent to News 4, Coats said:

“Dr. Robison spent his career trying to help patients with their medical problems, including those in chronic pain, and intends to fervently defend himself against the charges filed against him.”

Calls to Tom Snyder, an attorney representing Hallaba, have not been returned.

A trial is scheduled for Aug. 14, 2018.