One man in custody following overnight chase
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in custody following a late night chase that led officers across the metro.
Police say it started overnight when they tried to pull a truck over near S.W. 44th St. and Barnes.
They say the driver refused to stop, leading them on a chase all over the metro.
Later on, the driver suffered a blown out tire when he drove over stop sticks while traveling along I-40.
Officers say he eventually exited at I-40 and Choctaw, where he pulled into a gas station and surrendered peacefully.
At this point, authorities do not know why he led them on a chase.
