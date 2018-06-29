× One man in custody following overnight chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in custody following a late night chase that led officers across the metro.

Police say it started overnight when they tried to pull a truck over near S.W. 44th St. and Barnes.

They say the driver refused to stop, leading them on a chase all over the metro.

Later on, the driver suffered a blown out tire when he drove over stop sticks while traveling along I-40.

Officers say he eventually exited at I-40 and Choctaw, where he pulled into a gas station and surrendered peacefully.

At this point, authorities do not know why he led them on a chase.