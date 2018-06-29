× Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser to Help Raise Funds for Oklahoma Families in Need

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma is pleased to announce its annual Home Energy Aid Pancake Breakfast with community partners Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Oklahoma Natural Gas and Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The breakfast is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 26th at its 1001 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City location from 7am to 9am.

“We are proud to partner with these utility companies in an effort to provide some comfort and relief to seniors, persons with disabilities, and families on low and fixed incomes during these hot summer months,” said Major Stephen Ellis, area commander. “The Salvation Army stands ready to help those who are experiencing challenges with their utility bills and I pray the community steps up and helps by supporting this annual fundraising event during Home Energy Aid Month here in Oklahoma.”

Tickets are being sold in advance and day of the event. For a $5 ticket, individuals will be treated to a generous stack of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. To-go orders will also be available.

“This fundraiser comes at such a crucial time of the year as we see temperatures spike here in Oklahoma,” said Traci Jinkens, director of development. “Funds are critical to meet this ongoing need which is what makes this fundraiser of great importance. Donations and sponsorships for this event will be directed right back into the utility assistance program”.

For more information about utility assistance, contact The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma at 405-246-1100. For information on sponsorships and making a donation, contact Traci Jinkens at 405-246-1109.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Nearly 183,000 Oklahomans receive assistance from The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 83 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyokcac.org. The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Central Oklahoma.