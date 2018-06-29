“Please hurry, please,” 911 call released in alleged Norman kidnapping, home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – There are new details in an alleged kidnapping that happened earlier this month, when police say three men broke into an apartment and dragged a woman out by her hair.

It happened at the Springfield Apartments on Houston Avenue in the middle of the night. Three women were inside one of the apartments eating when they told police they heard “banging on the door.”

The girls went and hid inside a closet, while the men, Quintez Allen, Jeron Kilcullen, and a 16-year-old were threatening to break down the door. According to court documents, one of them even texted the girls saying “they had only two minutes to open the door before they came in.”

One of the girls hiding called 911 from the closet, letting dispatch know there are “guys at the door with guns.”

911 Dispatcher: “Are they trying to get in?" Caller: “Yes, they’re kicking down the door right now."

Then, the three men got inside. The girl tells the dispatcher.

Caller: “Oh my god, he’s kicked the door in." 911 Dispatcher: “Stay quiet, just stay quiet.” Caller: “Please hurry, please, please, please." 911 Dispatcher: “Just, just stay quiet. They’re on their way.”

According to investigators, the men dragged one of the women “by the hair, out of the closet and through the apartment before telling her to go.” Then they forced her into the car and drove away.

Police stopped them nearby shortly after. There were two loaded guns in the car. One of the guns was reported stolen.

All three were arrested. Quintez, 21, is charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, intimidation of a witness, and domestic abuse.

Kilcullen, 21, is charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

The teen is charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a minor.