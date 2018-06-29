Police hoping to identify man, woman accused of shoplifting from Tommy Hilfiger store

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and woman are accused of shoplifting from a Tommy Hilfiger store in Oklahoma City and police are still looking for them.

Police responded to the store on June 20 where an employee said the two suspects came into the store and asked for a fitting room.

That’s when the woman left the fitting room with the clothes inside. She then walked over to the male suspect who had placed a stack of items.

The woman then picked up those items, went to another area of the store and allegedly began putting the items in her purse.

One of the items the employee said she could see from video surveillance was a polo valued at $69.99, however, she believed the woman may have taken other items as well.

When a store employee walked over to the woman, she and the man both left the store and made “no attempts to pay for the items in her purse.”

The woman is described as a black female, possibly in her early 20s, around 5’5″, and approximately 130 pounds. She was wearing a black tank top, denim shots, and had tattoos on her legs.

The man she was with is described as a black male, possibly in his early 20s with long, curly hair. He was wearing a white, baggy shirt and baggy pants, with red Tommy Hilfiger boxers.

The suspects left in a silver Honda Accord with the Oklahoma tag IHR549.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.