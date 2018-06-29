× Two Edmond teenagers killed in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Two teenagers are dead following a deadly crash along a Logan County highway.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 33 and Broadway in Logan County.

Investigators say an RV was heading eastbound on Hwy 33, and a 1997 Honda CRV was stopped at a stop sign on Broadway.

At some point, authorities say the Honda CRV, which was driven by 17-year-old Taylor Stoddart, pulled in front of the RV and was hit.

As a result of the accident, officials say Stoddart and 17-year-old Allyssa Del la Torre, who was in the passenger’s seat, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Once they arrived, both had to be Lifeflighted to OU Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of crash is still under investigation.