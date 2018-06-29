Unlucky driver gets car stuck on streetcar tracks in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems as though drivers are still having a bit of trouble figuring out the construction surrounding the new streetcars in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, another unlucky driver got caught up on the streetcar tracks.

City officials tell News 4 that it has happened about a dozen times in the past.

“This is not the first time it’s happened,” said David Todd, MAPS program manager. “It’s happened when they were just doing the trenches and they had cars drive off in there, even during the day time.”

The streetcar is expected to open at the end of the year.