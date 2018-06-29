Where to celebrate Independence Day across the state 

OKLAHOMA – It’s not too early to start planning your 4th of July celebration. There are tons of options out there across the state and it might seem a bit overwhelming. However, this list of events should help narrow down the best place for you and your family! Most of these activities are free to attend.

A Celebration in the Heartland is hosted in Moore. It will take place off of NE 12th Street in Buck Thomas Park between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. They will have local food trucks, a car show, music, children’s activities, and more. Fireworks should start around 9:45 p.m.

Liberty Fest will take place in the heart of Edmond off of W. Covell Road between Santa Fe Avenue and North Kelley in Mitch Park. The festivities start at 4 p.m. There will be free watermelon, rides and inflatables, music, games, and family entertainment. Fireworks will be set off in Hafer Park.

Midwest City will host Tribute to Libery at 6 p.m. in Joe B. Barnes Regional Park off of East Reno Ave. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs. There will be food trucks during the evening. The fireworks display will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Only one week until Fourth of July and our Tribute to Liberty event! Who is ready for some fireworks? pic.twitter.com/z3Q23bOrKH — Midwest City CVB (@MidwestCityCVB) June 27, 2018

Bethany has tons of activities. The Bethany Freedom Parade will kick off the day at 10 a.m. The parade will head west on NW 39th and College then head south onto Rockwell. It will turn west on NW 36th and end at Eldon Lyon Park. Eldon Lyon Park festivities begin at 4 p.m. They will have food trucks, pop-up shops, live music and a fireworks display at 9:55 p.m.

Norman celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. with a cornhole tournament, kids activities, helicopter rides, and more. They will have events all day and end with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

Tuttle will be putting on a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. It will take place at Shrock Park off of Main street and N. Gregory Road.

The Lucky Star Casino in El Reno will host a a family-friendly event including a fireworks display. Their fireworks will begin after sunset.

The fireworks show in Alex, Oklahoma will be hosted by Big D’s Restaurant. Fireworks should start after dark.

Country Faith Church of the Nazarene might have what you’re looking for if you need something to do in Meeker, Oklahoma. Their festivities begin at 6 p.m. They will have a movie, watermelon, snow-cones, and conclude with fireworks.

Pauls Valley will have a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. It will be at Wacker Park. ARC Pyrotechnics is hosting the event.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is offering half-price admission after 6:30 p.m. on the 4th of July. They are offering a cookout on the lawn and a unique place to watch the Jenks fireworks.

Sulphur kicks off their celebration at 6 p.m. Activities will be at and around the Artesian Hotel. Muskogee Street will be closed for the evening’s activities but the Artesian parking garage will remain open. Seating will not be provided, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

🇺🇸 U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! 🇺🇸 We’re gearing up for our Independence Day Celebration. There will be live music, great food, and of course, fireworks! Learn more: https://t.co/tFDr92ttmT pic.twitter.com/BECps4vnfo — The Artesian Hotel (@ArtesianHotel) June 27, 2018

Watonga is kicking it into gear with the Chad Todd band at 7 p.m. at Huff Lorang Park. After the show, a fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.

Tulsa will hold the Folds of Honor Freedom Fest Presented by QuikTrip. It will take place at River West Festival Park and start at 5 p.m. They will have live music, food trucks, and, of course, fireworks!

Here’s parking info for the Tulsa’s BIGGEST and BEST 4th of July near downtown. More info at https://t.co/3IfEFhKHeN pic.twitter.com/9zdFAq7plf — River Parks (@TulsaRiverParks) June 29, 2018

The Chickasaw Boomer Blast Fireworks Show will take place on Boomer Lake in Stillwater at 7 p.m. Guests can bring lawn chairs, play at the splash pad, and watch the fireworks that begin at 9:35 p.m. Parking is available at Pioneer Stadium, Cimarron Plaza and along public streets. They will also have a shuttle service to the park. These services will be available to and from the Pioneer Stadium to Boomer Lake’s south entrance on Lakeview. The shuttle rides begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be available between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Boomer Lake Park closes to vehicles at noon on #July4. Pedestrians welcome. https://t.co/O8ojef0V8H #StwOK #ChickasawBoomerBlast

🚗 Park at Pioneer Stadium, Cimarron Plaza & public streets

🚌 Shuttle from stadium to park, 7–10:45 p.m.

🚲 Free bike parking at Lakeview & Washington pic.twitter.com/u7uXHlvkdb — City of Stillwater (@StillwaterOKgov) June 29, 2018

The Cushing Oklahoma’s July 4th Parade and Celebration begins at 10 a.m with a parade. Activities and fireworks will follow at noon in Cushing Memorial Park. There will be a car show, face painting, watermelon and hot dog eating contest, food and drink vendors, and free swimming at the Memorial Pool.

Piedmond Freedom Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. There will be tons of activities and fireworks after dark. Parking is available on the north side of the Piedmont First Baptist Church or at the Round Up Club, if it isn’t muddy. Fireworks will be set off on the east side of Piedmont Road.

Yukon’s Freedom Fest begins July 3rd in the evening, but continues into an all day event on the 4th of July. There is a plethora of activities including 5 free concerts, a children’s parade, kids activities, 3 BMX stunt shows, a car show, hot dog eating contest, free watermelon, and much more.

New this year, save time and pre-register for the Cherry Bomb Triathlon online! Register at https://t.co/fTzNInBFvO pic.twitter.com/zEx2FBZip0 — City of Yukon Ok (@cityofyukonok) June 29, 2018

Show Off Your Wheels at the Freedom Fest Car Show!https://t.co/kEoVgMpuBS#YukonFreedomFest pic.twitter.com/u1oL2Ch26I — City of Yukon Ok (@cityofyukonok) June 26, 2018