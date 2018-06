ELMORE CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a juvenile was pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash in Elmore City.

While the crash is still under investigation, authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2004 Chevy truck and a 1998 Yamaha Virago motorcycle collided.

Investigators say a juvenile male was a passenger on the motorcycle, and died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to the accident report, the boy was wearing a helmet at the time.