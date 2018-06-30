Arrest made in nearly 22-year-old Oklahoma cold case

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – An arrest has been made in a cold case that dates back nearly 22 years.

In 1996, mother Joannie Goodwin, who had been reported missing, was later found shot to death, bound with wire on her hands and feet and left in Bird Creek. Her body was found by fishermen.

Her son was only 7 months old when she was murdered.

Now, her son, Bobby Neighbors, is hoping justice will served as officials made an arrest in his mother’s murder.

“I just want justice to be served,” Neighbors told FOX 23.

Officials arrested Cherri Miller, who was 27 at the time of Goodwin’s death, in Texas who now faces a first-degree murder charge.

“She had been a suspect, basically, throughout the entire investigation off and on,” said Eddie Virden with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a television show, “Cold Justice,” helped lead to an arrest in the investigation.

Neighbors says he’ll be there when Miller is returned to Oklahoma.

“I’m gonna have a VIP seat when she comes in the jail doors,” he said.

Next week, investigators will bring Miller to Oklahoma.