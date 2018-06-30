Charges dropped against two women accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old Oklahoma boy

PITTSBURGH COUNTY, Okla. – Charges have been dropped against two women accused of driving more than 500 miles to kidnap a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy.

Investigators say the boy was playing on his Xbox when he was contacted online by 35-year-old Kristen Aragon. As they played, their chats became sexual, and the boy said Aragon wanted to have sex with him.

The two arranged to meet up. Aragon allegedly said she lived just 30 minutes away.

Aragon and her friend, 29-year-old Melissa Goelz, both from New Mexico, drove 13 hours to Pittsburgh County, Oklahoma, to pick the boy up.

The boy told police the two women told him “he would never be coming home,” and that along the way, Aragon allegedly sexually assaulted him numerous times.

When they arrived at Aragon’s home, police were already waiting in the driveway.

The victim’s family had reported him missing.

However, both women are free now.

The Pittsburgh County District Attorney said investigators were not ready for a preliminary hearing, and decided to drop the charges and refile with new evidence.

But, because those charges were not immediately filed, the women were released.

It is unknown when both women will go before a judge.