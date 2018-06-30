Hundreds of Oklahomans gather at Keep Families Together rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – As part of a national demonstration, hundreds gathered at the state capitol Saturday afternoon to rally about the immigration crisis.

Demonstrators say they demand that the government reunite children who have been separated from their parents under President Trump’s immigration stance.

“From the Bible, they take contexts out of it and only love certain people. But like, those same people that will discriminate forget it says, ‘love all thy neighbors,’” said Stephanie Montelongo with Dream Action Oklahoma.

Montelongo came to America from Mexico when she was just a baby.

“I can only just imagine, like when me and my mom came over, like being separated from my mom,” said Montelongo. “So, I can only imagine what the kids that were separated from their families are going through and all of the hurt.”

Others say the government needs to wake up.

“They can’t even track a mother-child connection like you can an Amazon package or your luggage when you travel, or when you have a Postmate order, you can see the car driving,” said Susan Turpen. “The ineptitude of this heartless, heartless Trump policy, it was not, it’s related to a law that they’re rationalizing but the separation of families is absolutely not part of any part of that law.”