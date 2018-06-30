Man arrested after allegedly cutting hole into church wall, breaking in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a local church by cutting a hole in the wall.

When police arrived to the church in southwest Oklahoma City on June 27, the man, 53-year-old Robert Bagby, was being held by the pastor of the church.

Police say Bagby was caught by the pastor when the alarm was set off after Bagby cut a hole into the wall so he could "make entry with the intent to steal, by moving items around and placing them into different locations and piles." The items included things such as furniture, tools, and more.

Bagby was taken to jail and booked on burglary in the second degree.