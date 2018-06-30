× More than 20 people suffer heat-related illnesses over three-day period

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 20 people have suffered heat-related illnesses in the past three days, according to EMSA officials.

On Wednesday, a Heat Alert was issued. EMSA issues a medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Since Wednesday, paramedics have responded to 21 heat-related emergency calls.

Those most prone to heart exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity

The Heat Alert will remain in place until temperatures drop dramatically.

Call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.