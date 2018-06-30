Oklahoma sheriff’s office investigating reported vandalism of veteran’s memorial

GAGE, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a veteran’s memorial was vandalized.

On Saturday, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office received a vandalism call at the legion building in Gage, Oklahoma.

When a deputy arrived on scene, there was “extensive damage to a veteran’s memorial.”

The memorial was placed there for local citizens who fought in the Gulf War.

Officials believe the incident happened Saturday around 5 a.m. and involved two trucks.

If you have any information, call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 580-885-7377.