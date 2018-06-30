One dead, nine injured after head-on collision involving Army National Guard bus near Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. – One person is dead after a head-on collision near Tecumseh early Saturday morning involving an Army National Guard bus, according to officials.

The crash happened around 5:15 Saturday morning, on U.S. Highway 177, according to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney.

Kidney says the bus was travelling south when a northbound pickup truck crossed over the center of the road and hit the bus head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed, according to Kidney.

Nine National Guardsmen were transported to the hospital, one with severe injuries. There were 26 National Guardsmen on the bus at the time of the accident.

