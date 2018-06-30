× One person killed in crash in Logan County, road shut down

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – One person is dead after a crash in Logan County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident happened Saturday afternoon before 2:30 p.m. near State Highway 74 and Waterloo Road.

Capt. Paul Timmons with OHP tells News 4 two semis and one vehicle were involved in the collision.

One person was killed in the crash.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

State Highway 74 at Waterloo is shut down due to the collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.